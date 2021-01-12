Marc Levin, former CEO of CFH Group, has joined United Fintech as Partner and Chief Operating Officer (COO). With responsibility for the operational and commercial aspects of United Fintech's portfolio, Marc will play a major role in helping to scale the fintechs acquired by United Fintech and enabling banks worldwide to have easy access to these innovative capital markets solutions.

Marc Levin joins the ambitious firm, launched by Christian Frahm in November 2020, with a proven track record in strategic development, management and driving global growth. His career includes almost a decade at CFH, during which time he quickly progressed through the ranks of CFH Clearing and was appointed CEO of CFH Group in January 2019. He has been instrumental in CFH's significant global growth since its acquisition by Playtech for $120m, working closely with PlayTech to drive shareholder value.

At United Fintech, Marc Levin joins an impressive management team, carefully selected by Christian Frahm, which also includes Tom Robinson (Partner Head of Sales), former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, and Erik Nordahl (Partner and CTO), a highly respected technologist with significant experience from Saxo Bank, Danske Bank, BEC and Nordea.

Marc Levin's initial remit is to implement the operational principles for United Fintech and focus on growing acquisitions. Initially that will be NetDania, the firm's first acquisition, which provides market data, APIs, market terminals, charting components and full white-labels. He will also conduct due diligence on potential fintechs to add to United Fintech's portfolio. United Fintech plans to acquire and scale a number of fintechs over the next five years, creating a 'fintech one-stop-shop' which banks can benefit from.

Christian Frahm comments, "Marc is an exceptionally talented leader for whom employees, customers and global partners have great respect. Marc and I previously worked together for almost ten years and I am pleased and honoured that he has chosen to join United Fintech."

Marc Levin adds, "I am delighted to be working with Christian again and am hugely motivated by the opportunity to facilitate banks and financial institutions in their transition to a digital world, accelerating their implementation of innovative software for capital markets.

"I am also very excited to be joining such a high calibre team. Tom, Erik and I all have very different but relevant experience and, together with Christian, we have experienced first-hand the challenges and opportunities faced by the banks and the fintechs. Between us, we have the expertise, knowledge, resources and contacts to transform both the financial institutions and the fintechs."

United Fintech plans to acquire and scale a range of pioneering small to medium-sized engineering-led fintech companies, all with a proven capital markets product; and to partner with banks and financial institutions to help them to access and onboard these innovative digital technologies.

The firm plans a series of strategic acquisitions to enhance all aspects of banks and financial institutions' operations, and will work in partnership with the founders of each acquired fintech to optimise their businesses. United Fintech's portfolio will include an extensive range of products from trading platforms, liquidity management and regulatory reporting tools through to AI and machine learning applications, Big Data tools, institutional Blockchain, Bots and Virtual Assistants.

United Fintech is headquartered in London, with a global sales network and regional offices in London, New York, Dubai, Singapore and China. Its team consists of world-class experts in each aspect of building, growing and scaling capital markets businesses.

For further information, visit www.unitedfintech.com.

