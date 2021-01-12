DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by the joint stock company

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by the joint stock company 12-Jan-2021 / 11:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by the joint stock company The list of affiliates of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of December 31st, 2020 is published. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the text of the document is published on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: January 12th, 2021. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 91254 EQS News ID: 1159984 End of Announcement EQS News Service

