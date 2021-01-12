DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2021 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 11/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 84.313 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9974544 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 91262 EQS News ID: 1160010 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2021 05:17 ET (10:17 GMT)