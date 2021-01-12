DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2021 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 11/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 253.6637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 665696 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 91256 EQS News ID: 1160004 End of Announcement EQS News Service

