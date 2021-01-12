Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.01.2021
Sondermeldung 12.1.2021: Sensationeller Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: 164682 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.01.2021 | 13:09
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Notification of Manager Presentation

PR Newswire

London, January 12

12 January 2021

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S PRESENTATION

Thursday, 21 January 2021

3:00 p.m. GMT / 4:00 p.m. CET

The Company is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager, Baring Fund Managers Limited, will provide an update on the Company's performance, the change in investment policy and market outlook via a webinar on Thursday, 21 January 2021 at 3:00 p.m. GMT / 4:00p.m. CET.

To join the webinar, please register either using the link below or via the Company's website:

Register Here

The meeting will be held virtually, utilising technology that allows for an interactive setting. Once registered you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the live webinar. Audio and video content is streamed directly through your device so you will need to click the link in the email from your phone, tablet or computer. Please note that there is not a dial-in option available. A recording of this webinar will also be made available at a later date. You will have the ability to ask questions during, and after, the meeting.

Should you wish to ask a question in advance of the meeting, please email the Chairman at BEMOChairman@linkgroup.co.uk.

Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

