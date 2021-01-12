DJ SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2021 / 13:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) SDV 2025 ZDP plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/01/2021) of GBP0.42m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/01/2021) of GBP36.30m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/01/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 174.11p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 174.11p revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 11/01/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 91310 EQS News ID: 1160100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

