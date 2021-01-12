Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTC Pink: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent to formalize a strategic working relationship with ("Wedig Techsolutions (P) Ltd." or "WDT" or "Wedigtech"), a well-established international R&D services provider, in which WDT is to become the primary ("Research and Development" or "R&D") arm for Bluesky's advanced software development and applications product related efforts.

Further to Bluesky's previous calendar year 2020 Press Releases around advanced R&D and software product initiatives for areas like ("Decentralized Finance" or "DeFi"), Stablecoin, and ("Artificial Intelligence" or "AI") based efforts, Bluesky is expanding its commitment in these areas of focus to better complement Bluesky's overall business with a diversified portfolio of solutions and offerings in addition to its primary enterprise class active virtual crypto mining deployments.

Mr. Pranay Mathur, Wedigtech Founder & CEO stated: "Over the last ten years we have expanded our portfolio of clients around the globe and adapted to continual technology change by constantly delivering the best of breed software engineering services around the most relevant technologies and frameworks of the time. We strongly believe our partnership with Bluesky will allow both of our firms to develop services and offerings that reflect the evolution of the current Blockchain and Virtual Currency technology landscape."

Mr. Anthony R. Pearlman, Bluesky COO stated: "From an operational perspective we have focused quite heavily on our crypto mining facilities and our mining assets as the fast paced virtual currency marketplace has justified this prioritization from a revenue return and profitability perspective. While we are currently reaping the rewards of our virtual mining efforts we need to continue to diversify ourselves as a company and expand our portfolio of offerings and this strategic partnership with Wedigtech will better provide a separation of efforts and ensure we accomplish all of our mandates and objectives and position Bluesky as more than just a virtual mining company."

About WeDig Techsolutions (P) Ltd.

Wedigtech is an offshore technology services provider focused on software application development and specialising in the creation of bespoke IoT, blockchain, AR/VR, and artificial intelligence web and mobile solutions.

For more information please visit www.wedigtech.com

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71813