CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann Approved to Operate Cannabis Retail in Alberta and Provides Canadian Retail Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cordova Investments Canada, Inc. has been approved to operate as a cannabis retailer in Alberta from the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission. This approval allows Cordova to open up to 64 cannabis retail store stores in Alberta, including the 5 retail locations in the province that were purchased as part of the assets acquired from Star Buds International on April 9, 2020. The Company expects to open the first of these Alberta stores under the Star Buds brand later this month, and the remaining 4 stores in the first half of 2021.

"We are thrilled to have received our approval to operate retail stores in Alberta as this allows Cordova to quickly double its store base in the coming months," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "We are on solid footing to grow the business organically and are also seeing opportunities that could accelerate growth. The continued success of our opened stores gives us the confidence to expand across Canada, and we look forward to bringing the Star Buds brand to consumers in Alberta soon."

The first 5 Star Buds stores are performing well and generated revenue of $1,066,291 in the month of December with a gross margin of 35.1%. This equates to a run rate of over $12.9 million in annual gross revenues. The 2 new stores opened during December are already contributing nicely and grew revenues week-over-week during the month. Cordova continues to expand its retail footprint and has plans to open additional Star Buds cannabis retail stores in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia in the coming months. The recently announced lockdowns in Ontario have impacted sales to date much less than expected, and management expects that sales will accelerate once the lockdowns are lifted. Curbside pickup remains available at all stores for orders made at www.starbuds.co.

Cordova also issued the final 9,000,000 common shares to Star Buds International Inc. as per the earnout agreement for opening 5 retail cannabis stores in the 12 months after the close of the transaction.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

