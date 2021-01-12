Tracker Ventures Corp.: Contakt World Appoints Renowned Human-Centered Design Expert Deepti Pahwa as Chief Innovation Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR; OTC:TLOOF; FWB: B2I) today announced that Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has appointed renowned human-centered design expert Deepti Pahwa as Chief Innovation Officer to drive forward the continuous development of the Company's revolutionary contact tracing technology platform.

Ms. Pahwa is a well-regarded alumnus of the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) LEAD program, where she received three Intellectual Contribution peer-nominated awards. She is also an Executive Coach/CF for Stanford GSB LEAD Corporate Innovation program for global executives. She excels in human-centered innovation that converts to innovation at the level of product, platform, organizations, and people-centric brand engagements. Ms. Pahwa brings over 15 years of experience working on product and consumer experience design with leading globalbrands such as Calvin Klein (watch & Jewellery), Swatchgroup, Swarovski, and Zalando.

As a core member of the MIT spin-off PathCheck Foundation, Ms. Pahwa has worked with various members of the organization, including the Google-Apple Exposure Notification (GAEN) system team. She has been involved with thought leadership and thinktanks for PathCheck and MIT Safepaths. She also has been a widely respected industry voice on topics such as privacy-preserving digital technologies, interoperability of data in public health, embedding of design practices in global health, architecture of trust and consumer experience design in digital solutions, building culture and teams for innovation, and the role of contact tracing and digital health solutions in fighting COVID-19 and more.

"There is an immense opportunity to design human-centric systems, such as Contakt World, in a public health environment," stated Ms. Pahwa. "Our approach not only empowers people but meets users where they are while being mindful of our role in creating a meaningful experience and not limiting our solutions by the boundaries of where technology can reach."

"Broad user adoption is the key to success in contact tracing and, to that end, we are pleased to announce the appointment Deepti Pahwa as Chief Innovation Officer, leveraging her unrivaled expertise in human-centered design," stated Justin Beck, Chief Executive Officer of Contakt World. "We look forward to her input on brand and product strategy, user interface, and the long-term adoption of our technology with ethical design principles. Ms. Pahwa will be a critical part of educating the public and overcoming the trust barrier to scale adoption of our platform while also promoting our core values of humane and ethical surveillance."

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible, and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerges from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE:TKR; OTC:TLOOF; FWB: B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands. For more information, please visit www.tkrventures.com.

Tracker Ventures Contact

Geoff Balderson

CEO and Director

Direct: 604-602-0001

Contakt Media Contact

Kevin Harrington

Account Director - 5WPR

contaktPR@5wpr.com

Contakt Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President - MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

contakt@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of Tracker and Contakt World. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting Deepti Pahwa's engagement and her expected contributions to the Company. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Tracker and Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include those risks listed above as well as additional risks like regulatory changes, general economic, market, political, or business conditions, actual or perceived implications of COVID-19 immunization or treatments, and the timing and delivery thereof, meeting or maintaining various conditions of HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliance, protection of the Company's and Contakt World's intellectual property, and adoption of the Contakt World platform or apps by government, B2B, B2I customers, and consumer end-users. Tracker and Contakt World undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Tracker Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623808/Contakt-World-Appoints-Renowned-Human-Centered-Design-Expert-Deepti-Pahwa-as-Chief-Innovation-Officer