Xdroid Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Voice and Facial Analytics Solution Portfolio

The company's highly flexible and customizable portfolio is based on its proprietary language engine and features speech analytics and automated feedback

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European voice and facial analytics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Xdroid Voice Analytics with the 2020 Europe Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Xdroid's portfolio builds upon a powerful language engine, leveraging deep neural networks (DNN) and machine learning algorithms to process highly accurate speech-to-text and keyword recognition that helps operators optimize performance. Xdroid attuned its language engine to potential crosstalk, interference, and contact center agents' linguistic patterns based on real contact center inputs.

Xdroid's processing engine comprises two models: a fully acoustic model that traces silent periods, speaker volume, speech rate, and emotion or speech styles, and a speech-to-text and keyword recognition model that provides highly accurate transcriptions. The company's automated record innovation allows the language engine to capture and analyze portions of a sentence with noticeably improved annotation and speaker separation accuracy. It automatically reorients its sentence sampling if the first few words are unclear or obscured by crosstalk. Rather than purging the entire sentence, it shifts a few words over to the clear portion and establishes the context, producing a viable result in 95% of the cases during lab environment training.

"Instead of simply transcribing to text, Xdroid built its language engine on a DNN base that is the latest generation of machine learning algorithms that efficiently use processing power and performance to present real-time results and suggestions to agents," said Arnaud Bossy, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Xdroid offers the technology as an online real-time AgentAssist and an offline VoiceAnalytics. The real-time AgentAssist advises agents in the conversation with pop-up suggestions and alerts, and automated lookup functions to offer quick access to relevant information. It also guides agents to an ideal speech rate and volume and can perform an automated wrap-up to reduce the average handling time significantly. The offline VoiceAnalytics optimizes hardware usage and provides complex analytics after the event."

Xdroid features an automated learning and coaching system that includes voice and facial analysis and feedback. The training solutions leverage Xdroid's foundational voice analytics engine and layers in facial analytics and processing to detect an agent's facial and voice elements. It then compares them with ideal responses and key performance indicators from tailored variables. The solution operates in more than 20 languages and provides feedback and exercises to train agents to achieve proficiency certification.

"In addition to the highly scalable solutions, Xdroid is agile and can tailor deployments to customer needs," noted Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The granularity of Xdroid's processing capabilities informs and enables deep analytics, applicable to performance at the individual and organizational levels. The dashboard displays high-level core indicators such as compliance levels, productivity, and escalation requests. The analytics module can present a clear overview and definable levels of depth and categorizations. Overall, Xdroid draws on its significant industry expertise and next-generation technologies to deliver valuable insights and uniquely address customer needs."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

