i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, announced its partnership with Jifiti, a consumer financing platform working to streamline loan programs for banks, lenders, and merchants throughout Europe. i2c will be leveraging its next-generation platform to support Jifiti in the launch of a mobile consumer finance program in France for an undisclosed global retail brand in the furniture space.

Jifiti's program allows customers to apply for a loan on their phone or online when shopping with the major brand in France, issuing them a virtual card immediately upon approval, checking-out seamlessly whether online or in-store. i2c's ability to process authorizations through Mastercard allows Jifiti to work with the bank of their choice for financing, without Jifiti or the partner bank having to own the authorization process themselves.

"We are thrilled to partner with i2c, a market-leader in reliability with key in-region partnerships and technology to support the vision and scale of our initiative," Yaacov Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Jifiti said. "i2c's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions with their flexible and robust platform allows us to elevate the point-of-sale experience for both merchants and end-users alike."

"Jifiti is innovating and supporting global retail brands in such novel ways, and we're excited to have the opportunity to help them achieve their vision and accelerate time-to-market through our modular processing solutions," said Jonathan Vaux, General Manager EU for i2c. "Our partnership with Mastercard's European network allows Jifiti to focus on their core product, without sacrificing the ability to scale."

With i2c's highly configurable global payments platform, Jifiti is able to introduce new and innovative solutions for merchants, lenders, and customers quickly and easily, a model it is looking to expand to other retailers in Europe.

About Jifiti

Jifiti is a fintech company with offices in the US and Tel Aviv, Israel. Its proprietary POS-financing platform is changing the way lenders and merchants implement and offer consumer financing at the point-of-sale. The end-to-end solution works seamlessly with any existing POS or e-commerce system, eliminating the integration process between lenders and the merchant's systems. Jifiti operates in North America and Europe, supporting global retail brands and financial institutions. For more information, visit www.jifiti.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

