Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 80. Interim Report

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 04.01.2021 through 08.01.2021, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

United States Germany (XETA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 04.01.2021 18.000 260,7365 8.000 216,2325 26.000 05.01.2021 15.611 260,4944 12.000 210,6769 27.611 06.01.2021 12.000 269,9159 8.500 213,6287 20.500 07.01.2021 12.000 272,0524 8.000 220,2657 20.000 08.01.2021 12.000 270,3704 8.000 221,3254 20.000

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 12.01.2021

Linde plc