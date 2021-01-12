Growth of the Packaging Machinery Market to be driven by High Demand from CPG Manufacturers and Need for Industrial Automation: TMR

- Industrial automation and incorporation of latest technologies in the production process are expected to generate new avenues of growth for players in the packaging machinery industry

- Rise in disposable income fuelled demand for packaged and processed food items, thereby generating increased demand for varieties of packaging solutions in the market

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing need for increasing production output, particularly in rapidly developing countries like India and China, is expected to foster development of the global packaging machinery market over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2026. Rising demand for a wide variety of products has led to need for different packaging sizes, which is likely to augur well for the market in the near future. In addition, thriving e-commerce industry is estimated to play a significant role in driving the demand for packaging machinery in the years to come.

Manufacturers of consumer packaged goods (CPG) generate large requirements for flexible packaging machinery due to growing demand for a wider range of products and greater product diversity. These manufacturers demand for machinery that would ensure overall effectiveness with easy maintenance, operation, integration, and low rejection rate. These factors are expected to drive the demand in the market over the projection period.Besides, rising demand for small portions and single serve bag sizesis expected to trigger growth of the global packaging machinery market in the near future.

High demand for processed and packaged food products is likely to generate growth avenues for the global packaging machinery market. Clocking ~6% CAGR, the global packaging machinery marketis expected to observe healthy growth over the tenure of assessment, from 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3076

Key Findings of Packaging Machinery Market Study

Increased Consumption of Packaged and Processed Food to Drive Demand

The growth of the global packaging machinery market is influenced by the flourishing business of food and beverage industry. Exponential growth in the sales of packaged and processed food products in the last decade has led to increased demand for varieties of packaging solutions. Continuous growth in the population, especially in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, is one major factor driving the demand for processed and packaged food items, which adds to the growth of the global packaging machinery market in the near future. Rise in disposable income of consumers, especially in the Asia Pacific region, along with the emerging trend of snacking has also led to augmented demand for packaged and processed food items. As the demand for packaged and food products rises, the global packaging machinery market is expected to witness substantial growth.

Analyze global packaging machinery market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Integration of Advanced Technologies and Automation Expected to Benefit Manufacturers

There has been growing trend of combining different systems into one single system in the packaging machinery industry. Companies have been striving to provide optimization of packaging processes and smart maintenance services in their product lines. Product efficiency has increased manifold with the advent of end-to-end information exchange systems. This system has also reduced complications in the production processes, which is likely to fuel growth of the global packaging machinery market over the projection period, from 2019 to 2026.

Manufacturers in the global packaging machinery market are automating their production processes and lessening the number of workers to reduce cost. Introduction of internet of things (IoT), information technology (IT), and automation are helping in the simplification of inventory management system. Integration of advanced technologies to improve production process is expected to leave a positive impact on the global packaging machinery market.

Request the Covid-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3076

Packaging Machinery Market: Key Driving Factors

Increased consumption of packaged and processed food items generates demand for different types of food and packaging solutions.

Manufacturers of consumer packaged products are expected to contribute considerably toward market growth.

Automation of production processes are expected to substantially benefit market participants.

Explore 309 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Packaging Machinery Market (Product: Bottling Line, Cartoning Machines, Case Handling Machines, Closing Machines, Filling & Dosing Machines, Form, Fill, and Seal Machines, Labelling, Decorating, and Coding Machines, Palletizing & De-palletizing Machines, Wrapping & Bundling Machines, and Others; Technology: General Packaging Technology, Modified Atmosphere Packaging Technology, and Vacuum Packaging Technology; and End Use: Food, Beverage, Homecare & Personal Care, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/packaging-machinery-market.html

Packaging Machinery Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the prominent industry players in the global packaging machinery market comprise OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH, Tetra Pak International S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Coesia S.p.A, Herma GmbH, and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Food Powder Packing Machines Market - The global food powder packing machines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, owing to several factors about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the food powder packing machines market report.

PET Preform Machines Market - The global market is projected to expand 1.7 times of current market value, by the end of 2028, owing to increasing demand for beverages across several countries about which, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the PET preform machines market report.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/packaging-machinery-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg