ClarionDoor, LLC: Flow Insurance Launches Flood Comparative Rater with ClarionDoor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flooding has arguably become one of the most devastating natural disasters, impacting millions of homes and businesses every year. Changing climate and extending flood zones have potentially placed more homes at risk without the knowledge of insurers or policyholders. To meet the increased need for accurate flood coverages, Flow Insurance Services (Flow) (https://www.flowinsurance.com/), a California-based, Lloyds coverholder and program manager, has launched both a private residential and a commercial flood comparative rater, FlowRater, on ClarionDoor.



With flooding not covered by standard homeowners' insurance, many homeowners are unknowingly at risk of not being protected. In fact, flood insurance is so often overlooked that only 15 percent of U.S. homeowners have separate flood insurance policies (https://www.iii.org/fact-statistic/facts-statistics-flood-insurance).

"FlowRater is innovating the way agents purchase flood insurance by utilizing single point entry and taking what would be a 30-minute exercise in quoting down to three minutes," said Michael Pallas, co-founder of Flow (https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelpallas/), about mitigating the problem.

"We have seen a significant increase in flood activity over the last several years and it is crucial that homeowners are properly protected," said Abbe Sultan, co-founder of Flow (https://www.linkedin.com/in/abbe-sultan-dad-548879/). "Our goal is to be the agent's solution for the best flood insurance options available on the market. ClarionDoor's modern insurance platform has enabled us to do that and establish connections to our distribution channels in record time so we can better service our agency partners."

ClarionDoor's API-first, digital distribution platform provides insurers and managing general agencies (MGAs) the flexibility needed to create, launch, and distribute products for any line of business. With a deeper bench of data experts, implementation times that easily beat industry norms, guaranteed uptimes, and real-time scalability, ClarionDoor helps insurers and MGAs achieve immediate improvements in critical processes.

"MGAs have the unique challenge of not only providing a streamlined service to their customers, but also establishing seamless relationships with distribution channels," said Patrick McCall, chief sales officer at ClarionDoor (https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-m-mccall-14a9377/). "We are proud to have been part of the solution for Flow."

About Flow Insurance Services

Founded in 2016, Flow Insurance Services is a Lloyds coverholder and program administrator manager. Flow was built by agents, for agents. FlowRater the private flood comparative rater will launch on Oct 13th. Quote all the major private flood insurance carriers at the same time. Our platform is easy to use and best of all no cost to our appointed agents. FlowRater can quote both residential & commercial private flood insurance, with the goal providing the best options by partnering with innovative markets, offering state of the art products at a competitive price, delivering proposals and policies with speed, while utilizing technology to create efficiency for you and your client. For more information, please visit https://www.flowinsurance.com/ (https://www.flowinsurance.com/) or contact us at info@flowinsurance.com.