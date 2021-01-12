Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.01.2021
Sondermeldung 12.1.2021: Sensationeller Durchbruch gelungen!
12.01.2021 | 17:33
IamFire Plc - Extension of Reporting Deadline

PR Newswire

London, January 12

12 January 2021

IamFire plc
AQSE: FIRE
("IamFire" or the "company")

Further Extension of Reporting Deadline

IamFire announces that, further to the announcement of 30 November 2020, it has been granted a further one month to 31 January 2021, to announce its audited results to 30 April 2020.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

IamFire plc:

Website - https://iamfireplc.com

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)

burnsstb@iamfireplc.com

Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)


mb@iamfireplc.com

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

