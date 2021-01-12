IamFire Plc - Extension of Reporting Deadline
PR Newswire
London, January 12
12 January 2021
IamFire plc
AQSE: FIRE
("IamFire" or the "company")
Further Extension of Reporting Deadline
IamFire announces that, further to the announcement of 30 November 2020, it has been granted a further one month to 31 January 2021, to announce its audited results to 30 April 2020.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
IamFire plc:
Website - https://iamfireplc.com
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burnsstb@iamfireplc.com
Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)
mb@iamfireplc.com
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)
