Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Inc. (OPTI) Launches Harrington Group Marketing Campaign

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC Pink:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced that they are launching the much anticipated Harrington Group Marketing campaign that will focus on the Optec UV-C product line.

Kevin Harrington, an innovator in infomercial marketing and one of the original Sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and pioneer of the As Seen On TV empire, has already been involved as an Advisor of the Company, and is excited to increase his participation via the group's media arm. In the beginning of the new year, the Harrington group will be launching a multi-pronged marketing strategy to promote the UV-C products carried by Optec. This approach will include an in-depth social campaign in addition to celebrity endorsements including Dr. Drew Pinsky who has already come on board as a brand ambassador.

Optec International CEO, Roger Pawson, stated "We are ready to hit the ground running with the Harrington Group and are very excited to have the support and media expertise that comes with this seasoned group of experts."

Kevin Harrington commented " As I stated on the recent webinar OPTEC is a rapidly expanding company in the PPE (Personal Product Equipment) sector producing and distributing products for consumer safety in addition to providing the much needed medical grade masks and gloves for the medical industry as a whole. I like and support the company's mission to help us through these difficult times by continuously striving to introduce pre-emptive pandemic products to the country".

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

