Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) to Kepler Cheuvreux, effective May 7, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:

9,243 Genkyotex shares,

13,467.52 in cash.

During the period of 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020, the following has been executed:

- 147 executions on buy side

- 127 executions on sell side

During the same period, the volume traded was as follows:

- 18,814 shares for 47,956.14 euros on buy side

- 21,036 shares for 54,129.05 euros on sell side

As a reminder, under the liquidity contract the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2020:

11,465 Genkyotex shares,

7,330.03 in cash.

During the period of 01/01/2020 to 30/06/2020, the following has been executed:

- 262 executions on buy side

- 185 executions on sell side

During the same period, the volume traded was as follows:

- 71,504 shares for 154,179.10 euros on buy side

- 67,828 shares for 147,094.25 euros on sell side

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. Its unique platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules which selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, setanaxib (GKT831), a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor has shown evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a Phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease). Based on its positive Phase II results, a phase 3 trial with setanaxib in PBC is being planned. Setanaxib is also being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs. The core component of this program is a Phase 2 trial with setanaxib in patients suffering from IPF for which the first patient has been enrolled in September 2020. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.

Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute), the world's largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety of infectious diseases.

For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the on-going tender offer on Genkyotex shares or to tender Genkyotex' shares in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties involved in the development of Genkyotex's products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotex's products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects Genkyotex's capacity to commercialize the products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those described in the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2020 under number D.20-0434, and those linked to changes in economic conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 147 18,814 47,956.14 127 21,036 54,129.05 01/07/2020 6 501 1,102.20 1 1 2.26 02/07/2020 3 500 1,100.00 03/07/2020 3 115 253.00 5 501 1,122.24 06/07/2020 3 186 409.20 07/07/2020 1 1 2.20 5 2,108 4,785.16 09/07/2020 2 301 668.22 6 1,001 2,252.25 10/07/2020 1 1 2.27 1 1 2.27 13/07/2020 3 601 1,346.24 1 1 2.25 14/07/2020 4 301 668.22 1 1 2.23 15/07/2020 1 300 660.00 2 700 1,589.00 16/07/2020 1 1 2.21 1 1 2.21 17/07/2020 1 1 2.24 6 501 1,132.26 20/07/2020 6 1,266 2,949.78 12 3,092 7,358.96 21/07/2020 18 1,934 4,390.18 10 1,400 3,248.00 22/07/2020 6 601 1,358.26 2 2 4.72 23/07/2020 1 200 452.00 4 400 916.00 24/07/2020 3 405 903.15 1 200 452.00 27/07/2020 6 1,095 2,419.95 5 600 1,344.00 28/07/2020 3 401 882.20 4 401 894.23 29/07/2020 7 901 1,946.16 5 376 823.44 30/07/2020 3 501 1,052.10 1 1 2.15 31/07/2020 1 1 2.14 04/08/2020 1 91 189.28 4 724 1,563.84 05/08/2020 3 22 47.08 2 201 442.20 06/08/2020 2 21 44.94 4 401 886.21 07/08/2020 3 392 834.96 1 1 2.20 10/08/2020 4 756 1,632.96 12/08/2020 1 1 2.20 2 2 4.40 14/08/2020 2 500 1,440.00 20/08/2020 1 1 2.93 1 1 2.93 21/08/2020 2 501 1,452.90 1 1 2.91 25/08/2020 1 1 2.94 1 1 2.94 26/08/2020 1 1 2.91 1 1 2.91 28/08/2020 1 21 62.16 01/09/2020 1 479 1,417.84 03/09/2020 1 1 2.96 1 1 2.96 08/09/2020 1 500 1,500.00 09/09/2020 1 1,000 3,100.00 10/09/2020 2 1,000 3,040.00 11/09/2020 3 161 492.66 1 1 3.08 14/09/2020 2 341 1,043.46 1 1 3.07 15/09/2020 1 1,000 3,100.00 17/09/2020 1 300 906.00 18/09/2020 2 117 352.17 4 1,000 3,060.00 21/09/2020 1 1,000 3,100.00 23/09/2020 1 1 3.05 5 1,001 3,083.08 25/09/2020 3 501 1,523.04 3 412 1,268.96 28/09/2020 2 384 1,155.84 1 1 3.05 29/09/2020 1 1 3.07 1 1 3.07 30/09/2020 1 1 3.05 1 1 3.05 01/10/2020 1 500 1,500.00 02/10/2020 1 1 3.03 1 1 3.03 05/10/2020 1 1 3.02 1 1 3.02 06/10/2020 7 501 1,523.04 1 1 3.05 08/10/2020 7 1,000 3,010.00 09/10/2020 3 500 1,500.00 12/10/2020 3 1,001 2,982.98 1 1 3.05 13/10/2020 2 200 600.00 15/10/2020 2 401 1,182.95 1 1 2.97 19/10/2020 3 1,000 3,000.00 22/10/2020 1 1 2.94 26/10/2020 1 490 1,455.30

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005994/en/

Contacts:

GENKYOTEX

Alexandre Grassin

CFO

Tel.: +33 (0)5 61 28 70 60

investors@genkyotex.com



NewCap

Dušan Orešanský

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

genkyotex@newcap.eu