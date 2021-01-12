Stabilis Solutions Expands Sales Team

LNG Industry Veteran Andy Pujats Joins Stabilis as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (OTCQX:SLNG) a leading provider of clean energy transition solutions, today announced that Andy Pujats has joined Stabilis Solutions as Vice President-Sales and Marketing.

"We are excited to have Andy, an experienced sales leader in the LNG industry, join the Stabilis team," said Jim Reddinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stabilis. "The energy transition is underway in all parts of the economy and Andy will help Stabilis expand our ability to bring clean energy to customers in new sectors."

Mr. Pujats brings more than 25 years of extensive sales, management, and LNG industry experience to Stabilis. Prior to joining Stabilis, he served in a variety of senior sales and management roles in the asphalt and LNG industries, and co-founded an LNG solutions provider serving the asphalt and aggregates industries.

"Stabilis is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the move towards greener, less carbon intensive fueling solutions including LNG and hydrogen," commented Mr. Pujats, "and I look forward to leveraging Stabilis' platform to bring my customers the best clean energy solutions."

Customers can contact Mr. Pujats at pujats@stabilis-solutions.com or 1-800-LNG-FUEL (564-3835) for more information about our energy and power solutions.

About Stabilis

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as a fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com .

Investor Contact:

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6500

ir@stabilis-solutions.com

