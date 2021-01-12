Grace Roofing And Construction LLC - WS: Roofing Company in Winston Salem NC Announces New Financing Options

WINSTON SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Grace Roofing And Construction LLC, a Winston Salem roofing company, has announced new roof financing options for the NC Piedmont Triad. They want to point out that despite their commitment to providing quality but affordable roofing services, a total roof replacement can cost at least $5,000. To help homeowners find financing for their new roof, they have partnered with Enhancify.

And it will just take three simple steps for homeowners to obtain financing. First of all, they will need to request a free, no-obligation quote for their roofing requirement. The estimate will vary depending on the kind of roof that the homeowner would like to have installed. They will just need to make a phone call to Grace Roofing, and they will provide the most comprehensive and most accurate roof estimate possible. They will visit the home and then make a careful assessment of the specific roofing needs of a particular homeowner. The estimate will include a listing of the various parts of the roofing project to ensure that the homeowner knows exactly what will be done and how much it will cost.

Next, homeowners who require financing for their new roof will need to go to the Enhancify page of the Grace Roofing website. Homeowners need not worry that their credit score will be affected, and neither will they have to worry about having a low credit rating because the Enhancify team will evaluate all applications regardless of credit score. Furthermore, they don't have to worry about their home being in jeopardy because they will not be borrowing against their property.

The final step for getting funding for a Winston Salem roof replacement or a new roof is for the homeowner to choose from the various new roof financing options that are offered. They can opt for the one that is most suitable for their situation, in terms of interests and repayment terms. After making their choice, they will simply need to complete the online application.

Meanwhile, Richard Sakowski, owner of Grace Roofing And Construction LLC, wants to inform homeowners they should not hesitate to call them if they need some roof installation done during the winter months because the winter season in North Carolina is fairly mild. He says, "While it is true that there are special challenges for roofing installation during the cold months such wind hazards, slippery roofs, and some roofing materials may be affected by the cold temperature, our winters are fairly mild, and our team of roofing professionals are knowledgeable and experienced on how to overcome such obstacles."

Grace Roofing And Construction LLC can provide residential roof repairs, roof replacement, commercial roofing, and metal roofing. They are also available 24/7 to provide emergency roof repairs because they know that the roof has the purpose of protecting the home from the elements. The roof is the home's first line of defense from rain, snow, storms, and even bugs. It serves to insulate the home, preventing the warmth from heaters from escaping during winter and the cool air from the air-con during summer.

For all roof installations, they provide a 10 year written labor warranty. They suggest that homeowners call them as soon as possible for a roof replacement estimate, which they can provide within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, they also offer metal roofing, which is currently gaining in popularity because it is energy-efficient, durable, and offers a broad range of color options. Another good thing about metal roofing is that this roofing material is easier to install during winter compared to other roofing materials like asphalt shingles. The sheet metal panels are hardly affected by the cold temperature, and there is no need to cure and seal, which are difficult to do during the cold months.

When in need of a roofing company Winston Salem residents may want to visit the Grace Roofing And Construction LLC website or contact them through the phone or via email. They may be contacted 24 hours a day, on any day of the week.

