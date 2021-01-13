

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG reported that its fourth-quarter preliminary group EBIT was about 1.960 billion euros, up 56% from last year.



Preliminary group revenue for the fourth-quarter were 19.1 billion euros, up 13% from the prior year.



The company now expect group EBIT for 2021 to be above the 2020 EBIT, excluding one-time effects, of 5.4 billion euros. Group EBIT 2022 is expected to be above the result of 2021.



The company said it will publish detailed guidance for 2021 and 2023 on 9th March.



The outlook for the aggregate free cash flow for the period 2020 to 2022 is revised to more than 6 billion euros from the previous outlook of 5.0 billion euros - 6.0 billion euros.



The total gross capex for the period is now expected to be at around 9.5 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 8.5 billion euros - 9.5 billion euros. This includes the effect of the newly ordered eight 777 cargo aircraft.



