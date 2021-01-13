

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening a tad higher on Wednesday as investors bet on a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



Equities and commodities remain supported by recovery hopes as the Covid-19 vaccination program picks up pace worldwide.



Markets will also track political drama in Washington after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he will not remove President Donald Trump from office.



Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Democratic-held chamber will vote later today to impeach Trump.



Asian markets are trading mixed as the overall global coronavirus caseload topped 91 million.



A Chinese province with population of more than 37 million declared emergency today, as virus cases spiked days before a World Health Organization team is set to arrive in the country for research on the origins of the virus.



Oil extended gains to set a fresh 10-month high after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories fell by more than expected.



Gold also edged up as a recent rally in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields hit a pause.



In economic releases, Eurostat is set to publish euro area industrial production for November later in the session. Production is expected to grow 0.2 percent on month, following a 2.1 percent rise in October.



U.S. stocks finished slightly higher overnight as the earnings season loomed and House Democrats moved to impeach President Trump.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent, while the S&P ended little changed with a positive bias.



European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday amid disturbing political situation in the U.S., rising Sino-U.S. tensions and climbing coronavirus cases in several countries.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX slid marginally, France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

