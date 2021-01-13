Alwaleed Philanthropies signs MoC with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen to support 4,860 people through housing and educational initiatives

- In collaboration with UN-Habitat, the Adequate Housing Project will support the restoration of 600 housing units for low-income households in Yemen

- Building the Future for Yemeni Youth Project, in partnership with Education for Employment, will provide occupational training and job opportunities for over 660 youth

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud, signed two memorandums of cooperation (MoC) with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), represented by the Secretary General of the Philanthropy, HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al Saud and SDRPY's Supervisor, Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber. The first agreement is in collaboration with UN-Habitat, represented by the Program's Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, to launch the 'Adequate Housing Project'. The second agreement is in collaboration with Education for Employment (EFE), represented by its Executive Officer, Andrew Baird, to implement an educational program, entitled: Building the Future for Yemeni Youth. Ultimately, the projects are expected to positively impact 4,860 people in Yemen.

The virtual event was attended by ministers, senior officials and representatives from Yemen, including the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Dr. Waed Abdullah Badhib, the Minister of Social Affairs and Labour, Dr. Muhammad Al-Zaouri and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructures, Manea Bayamain.

Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, SDRPY Supervisor, said: "The initiatives are part of our ongoing efforts to assist the Government in Yemen by restoring housing, and offering placement programs, job trainings, and self-employment opportunities to youth, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman."

Commenting on the announcement, HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies said, "Adequate housing and proper job placements are vital in economic, social, and civic development. If addressed properly, a myriad of socio-economic benefits can be reaped and business opportunities will grow."

HRH added: "Today's agreements with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, UN-Habitat and Education for Employment demonstrates our continuous efforts towards providing long-term solutions and achieving sustainable impact in a way that supports the most vulnerable segments of society. We are delighted to have partnered with institutions that share both our core values and ethos for creating real change within societies."

In coordination with the Yemeni government and local authorities, and in cooperation with civil society organizations, the "Adequate Housing Project" aims to restore 600 housing units for low-income households in Aden and other areas with low living standards in Yemen.

Studies conducted by the vested parties indicate that the project is expected to benefit up to 4,200 people directly, in addition to indirect beneficiaries of the improvements to the urban landscape of the residential neighborhoods, and the general improvement of the social and economic conditions. Moreover, the project will benefit more than 200 unemployed youth by providing vocational training, while 1600 new job opportunities will be created during the implementation period.

The second project, entitled: Building the Future for Yemeni Youth, will aim to provide occupational training and job opportunities for 660 youth and their families, to improve the living standards and achieve economic stability in targeted areas.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, noted: "This partnership will enhance our contributions in Yemen and will enable us to provide assistance and support for these underprivileged groups." While Andrew Baird, EFE's CEO, commented, "Since 2006, EFE has linked over 114,000 Arab youth to a job or the world of work. We are extremely pleased to be part of this effort to support Yemeni youth."

For four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than 4 billion dollars on social welfare and initiated more than 1000 projects in over +189 countries, managed by 10 Saudi female members, reaching more than 1 billion beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419619/Alwaleed_Philanthropies_Moc.jpg