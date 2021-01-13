

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AUTO1 Group SE, Europe's leading digital automotive platform, announced intention to list shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The planned offering is expected to comprise newly issued shares from a capital increase and existing shares as well as shares in connection with possible over-allotments, covered by a greenshoe option provided by certain selling shareholders.



The company targets gross proceeds of approximately 1 billion euros from newly issued shares. AUTO1 plans to invest approximately 750 million euros of the net proceeds to further accelerate the growth of its business, especially of Autohero, and it is expected to use the remainder to repay an existing convertible loan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

