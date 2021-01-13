

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill PLC (WMH.L) issued a trading statement for the unaudited 52 weeks ended 29 December 2020. Total Group net revenue for the year decreased by 16% to 1.32 billion pounds. Online International net revenue increased 12% on a pro-forma basis. Online UK net revenue rose 5% in 2020.



Total net revenue for the fourth quarter grew 9% year-on-year. Sportsbook staking increased 16%. Group sportsbook net revenue was up 20% year-on-year.



The Group's 2020 final results will be announced on 24 February 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

