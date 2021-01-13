Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
+46%!!! Die Halo Labs Aktie explodiert nach explosiven Zahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.01.2021 | 09:46
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medius and Pagero partner to help businesses efficiently manage e-invoices

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly signed partnership allows Medius and Pagero's joint customer base receive and process e-invoices in a variety of formats across the globe, supporting local regulatory compliance and efficient financial operations.

Medius is a leading provider of cloud-based spend management solutions with a long track record of serving businesses with tools that digitize and automate the accounts payable process. The partnership with global e-document service provider Pagero allows customers to further consolidate management of all invoice types and formats in to one solution - Medius AP Automation.

"The strategic partnership with Pagero is key in supporting our customers on their digital transformation journey," says Per Åkerberg, CEO at Medius. "In the past, we've seen many customers struggling with different solutions and providers to handle local e-invoice formats and regulations. We are proud to offer a one-stop-shop for global e-invoicing, in a solution and interface that our customers know and enjoy using," Åkerberg continues.

The two cloud providers have developed a standard integration between Medius AP Automation and the Pagero e-invoicing network. Businesses using the Medius AP solution can quickly and easily start accepting e-invoices with full support for local regulatory compliance. The seamless integration sends e-invoices to the accounts payable workflow in the same way as PDF or paper invoices, enabling one streamlined, simple process and user experience for all invoice types.

"The partnership with Medius is especially exciting as it allows our mutual customers to leverage two leading invoice processing platforms in the marketplace through one quick and easy integration. With Medius AP automation and Pagero's e-invoice processing and compliance services, it has never been easier to achieve end-to-end efficiency, control and compliance in the accounts payable operations on a global scale," says Alexander Jansson, VP Partner Development at Pagero.

CONTACT:

For more information please contact:

  • Thomas Müllertz, CMO Medius, thomas.mullertz@medius.com
  • Jonas Lehnér, Partner Manager Pagero, jonas.lehner@pagero.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-and-pagero-partner-to-help-businesses-efficiently-manage-e-invoices,c3264954

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.