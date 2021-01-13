

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production decreased in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in November.



Manufacturing output rose 1.7 percent monthly in November.



Production in mining and quarrying decreased 2.7 percent, while electricity grew 2.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 0.4 percent in November.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 4.8 percent monthly in November and fell 3.4 percent from a year ago.



