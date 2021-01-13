Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.01.2021
+46%!!! Die Halo Labs Aktie explodiert nach explosiven Zahlen!
13.01.2021 | 10:05
HMS Networks AB: Invitation to HMS Networks' fourth quarter 2020 conference call

HMS Networks AB (publ) will release its fourth quarter report 2020 on Wednesday February 13, 2021, at 14.00 CET.

On the same day, at 15.00 CET, a conference call will be held for press and analysts, where President and CEO Staffan Dahlström and CFO Joakim Nideborn present the report.

The presentation will be held in English and is followed live by telephone or the internet. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on HMS' website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call or follow the online presentation via the link below.

SE: +46 8 505 583 52
UK: +44 3333 009 034
US: +18 332 498 406

Link to webcast

The presentation and recording of the telephone conference will be available on HMS' website after the call. https://www.hms-networks.com/ir

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and IntesisTM brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment

  • HMS Invitation to the fourth quarter conference call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ebe9baaf-bb26-4beb-a365-28a7f3e4ac26)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
