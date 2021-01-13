Gutta-percha Market Size Worth $268.82 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 5.77%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gutta-percha market size is expected to reach USD 268.82 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.77% from 2021 to 2027. Gutta-percha is a trans-isomer of polyisoprene and the molecular structure of the material is close to that of natural rubber that crystallizes, leading to a rigid form. Physical properties of GP like high tensile strength, biocompatibility, bioinertness, and radiopacity have made gutta-percha a very effective material for root canal obturation and endodontic surgery wherein this thermoplastic filling material is heated and suffused into the dentin canal, then sealed with adhesive cement.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product type, surface modified gutta-percha held the largest market share in 2020 as these products facilitate a chemical bond with any resin-based sealer, thus creating a monoblock

Based on end use, dental clinics are expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as less invasive procedures, like dental fillings and root canaling, are efficiently carried out in clinics without having a longer waiting period

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to high oral hygiene awareness and the rising prevalence of dental caries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness remunerative growth over the forecast period

Gutta-percha Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Surface Modified, Medicated, Nanoparticles Enriched), By End-use (Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027

Factors like the rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing awareness about oral hygiene, and the rising geriatric population and their escalating need for preventive and surgical dental services are boosting the market growth. As per the FDI statistics, globally, oral conditions affect around 3.9 billion people and untreated dental caries impact almost half (44%) of the global population, which makes it the most prevalent of all the 291 conditions. Most oral health ailments are largely preventable and can be treated in the early stages.

According to America's Health Rankings, the American Dental Association (ADA) states that emergency room (ER) visits cost the U.S. healthcare system up to $2 billion per year for preventable oral health-related issues. According to the American Dental Association, 85% of individuals in the U.S. truly deem good dental health as an essential aspect of overall care. As gutta-percha is deemed to be a safe-to-use filling due to its better adaptation to root canal complexities, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global gutta-percha market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Gutta-percha Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Surface Modified Gutta-percha



Medicated Gutta-percha



Nanoparticles Enriched Gutta-percha

Gutta-percha End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Dental Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Gutta-percha Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Gutta-percha Market

Coltène Whaledent GmbH

Dentsply Sirona

DiaDent Group International

Essential Dental Systems

FKG Dentaire

Micro-Mega

Sure endo

Kerr Endodontics

Premier Dental Products Company

META BIOMED

Davis Schottlander & Davis

