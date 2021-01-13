Tectonic Gold Plc - Drilling Update Research Note

13 January 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Drilling update Research note

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to share the following research report following the announcement on 12 January of further drilling success at Specimen Hill.

Link to Align Research update note:

http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/tectonic-gold/gold-hits-keep-coming-specimen-hill/

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"We are sharing this note as Align has spent considerable time with our technical team getting a detailed understanding of the projects in the portfolio and our approach. We are really pleased this investment in time and effort is paying off with the Company being noticed for the great work that went in to delivering the success we are now having. Thanks Align for the recognition."

