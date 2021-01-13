Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
+46%!!! Die Halo Labs Aktie explodiert nach explosiven Zahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Stuttgart
13.01.21
08:11 Uhr
0,016 Euro
+0,002
+11,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.01.2021 | 10:28
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Gold Plc - Drilling Update Research Note

Tectonic Gold Plc - Drilling Update Research Note

PR Newswire

London, January 13

13 January 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Drilling update Research note

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to share the following research report following the announcement on 12 January of further drilling success at Specimen Hill.

Link to Align Research update note:

  • http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/tectonic-gold/gold-hits-keep-coming-specimen-hill/

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"We are sharing this note as Align has spent considerable time with our technical team getting a detailed understanding of the projects in the portfolio and our approach. We are really pleased this investment in time and effort is paying off with the Company being noticed for the great work that went in to delivering the success we are now having. Thanks Align for the recognition."

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665

VSA Capital Limited

Financial Adviser, AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44 (0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

Ends

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

TECTONIC GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.