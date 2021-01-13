CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") has received notice from the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") that the BCSC will be converting the Company's previously received management cease trade order (the "MCTO") into a failure to file cease trade order (the "FFCTO").

Further to its press releases dated October 19, 2020, October 29, 2020, November 12, 2020, November 26, 2020, December 10, 2020, December 24, 2020 and January 7, 2021, the Company has not yet filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (the "Annual Filings"), which were required to be filed on October 28, 2020. On January 7, 2021, the Company requested an extension to the time provided in the MCTO. Under the MCTO, the Company had previously represented that it expected to be able to file its Annual Filings on or before January 8, 2021. However, as a result of continued complications caused by COVID-19, the Company estimates that it will require up to an additional two weeks for the completion of the Annual Filings and Q1 Filings (as hereinafter defined).

Further to the Company's press releases dated November 12, 2020, November 26, 2020, December 10, 2020, December 24, 2020 and January 7, 2021 the Company also has not yet filed its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis and officer certifications (the "Q1 Filings") by the deadline set forth in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The FFCTO, issued effective January 12, 2021, will prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company expects the FFCTO to remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings and Q1 Filings have been filed and a full revocation of the FFCTO has taken effect.

The Company will issue a further press release when the Annual Filings and Q1 Filings have been made. The Company's board of directors and its management confirm that they are working expeditiously with the Company's auditors to have the Company's Annual Filings and the Q1 Filings completed. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not generally been disclosed.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

