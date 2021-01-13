

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LIN) said that it will build, own and operate Proton Exchange Membrane or PEM electrolyzer plant at the Leuna Chemical Complex in Germany.



The electrolyzer will be built by ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH, a joint venture between Linde and ITM Power, using high-efficiency PEM technology. The plant is due to start production in the second half of 2022.



The company noted that the new 24-megawatt electrolyzer will produce green hydrogen to supply Linde's industrial customers through the company's existing pipeline network. In addition, Linde will distribute liquefied green hydrogen to refueling stations and other industrial customers in the region.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LINDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de