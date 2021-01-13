

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday provided an update on holiday sales, noting that comparable sales in the combined November/December period grew 17.2 percent. The results were driven by a 4.3 percent increase in traffic and a 12.3 percent increase in average ticket.



Store-originated comparable sales grew 4.2 percent, while comparable digital sales grew 102 percent.



Comparable digital sales growth was driven primarily by Target's same-day fulfillment services (Order Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt), which together grew 193 percent.



Of the services, Drive Up grew the fastest at more than 500 percent, while Target's sales fulfilled by Shipt grew more than 300 percent.



Between store-originated sales, same-day services and the company's ship-from-store capability, about 95 percent of Target's sales in the November/December period were fulfilled by its stores.



The company said it continued to gain market share throughout the November/December time period in all five of its core merchandising categories.



Target recorded the strongest growth in Home, which saw a comparable sales increase in the low-20 percent range. Comparable sales in the Hardlines category also grew in the low 20 percent range, reflecting mid-20 percent growth in Electronics.



In Food & Beverage, comparable sales growth was in line with the company average, while Beauty & Essentials saw growth in the low teens. Apparel delivered comparable sales growth in the high-single digit range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de