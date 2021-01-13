At CES 2021 TCL Unveils Newest Products in Multi-Categories - TV, Audio, Mobile and Smart Home Appliances.

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, today at CES 2021 introduced its latest TCL Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs, audio, and home appliances offerings under its forward-looking AI x IoT strategy.

Premium Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs

This year, TCL is introducing three outstanding TCL 4K Mini LED TV C825, TCL QLED 4K TV C725, TCL 4K HDR TV P725 that go beyond powerful picture performance and deliver a comprehensive range of lifestyle features for new generations.

High-Performance Audio

The TCL TS8132 soundbar can satisfy any user's auditory requirements and takes home entertainment to a new level. The TS8132 is a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar using a 3.1.2 channel configuration with a maximum audio power of 350W.

It provides a great immersive sound experience with enhanced dialogue and speech intelligibility, making every user part of the action with the help of dedicated center channel and impressive effects through the two vertical channels, and a powerful wireless subwoofer.

TS8132 has Chromecast built-in and also works with popular voice assistants including Hey Google, Apple AirPlay and Amazon Alexa.

All-New Mobile Devices

At CES 2021 press conference, TCL Communication announced several new TCL Mobile products across multiple categories. This includes TCL's first commercially available Wearable Display glasses, TCL 20 Series smartphone lineup, TCL's first tablet with innovative NXTPAPER technology, the TCL TAB 10s, the premium MOVEAUDIO S600 true wireless earbuds, and MOVETRACK pet tracker.

As another benefit of TCL's deep vertically integrated ecosystem, TCL also introduced its upcoming multi-screen collaboration efforts between select TCL 20 Series smartphones, tablets, televisions and PCs.



Air Conditioner

The new TCL Ocarina can connect to a smart TV, phone and any compatible devices via the TCL Home App or Google Assistant.

Ocarina's Gentle Breeze ensures cool air flows in a way that's natural, breeze-like and more comfortable.

The Deep Clean function is an advanced combination of washing, drying and antibacterial and it is proven to remove most germs, dust and pollution.

Washing Machine

TCL's latest smart washing machine, the X10 integrate smart home connectivity through the TCL Home App. With Wi-Fi control, washing cycles are fully customizable including cycle volume and duration. There are multiple washing programs with full coverage of types of laundry items.

The TCL X10 washing machine can also help sort washing it has a front loader and a top loader.

It also equips with a DD motor, both units can either run separately or at the same time.

Refrigerator

TCL's latest C470 refrigerator features a 21.5" smart LED screen designed to bring more fun into the kitchen.

The C470 also features Power Cool that can cool drinks in just five minutes, and Power Freeze which can fast freeze meat in 10 minutes.

C470's door gasket is fitted with a dustproofing protection layer that has an antibacterial agent inside.

Air Purifier

The TCL Breeva A3 is TCL's latest air purifier featuring "Breeva Shield", a shield made up of UV-C light and Ionizer, to handle bacteria and airborne microbes. Also, it has a 3-stage filtration system to deal with dust, pollen, smoke and pet odors in the air.

It is designed to purify air in spaces up to 32 square meters and can clean up to 270 cubic meters of air per hour. Also, it has built-in air quality sensors.

At night, its Ultra Quiet sleep mode and display off feature helps Breeva A3 users to sleep soundly.

Vacuum Cleaner

The TCL Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a super slim 70mm tall robot vacuum cleaner that can work under most furniture.

It can handle room thresholds over 20 mm, and it doesn't get stuck when it meets a thick rug or small steps.

The TCL Robot Vacuum Cleaner also has a sophisticated sensor system that delivers a smart clean home.

