In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 January to 08 January 2021.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/01/2020 FR0010313833 7000 95,3791 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/01/2020 FR0010313833 7000 94,1761 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/01/2020 FR0010313833 7000 95,5518 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/01/2020 FR0010313833 7000 95,9535 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/01/2020 FR0010313833 7000 94,8897 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 95,1900

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

