Opus 2 Appoints Current Board Member Martin Coen as CEO

Founder Graham Smith-Bernal steps up to Executive Chairman to focus on strategy and culture

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus 2, the leader in cloud-based collaboration for law firms, today announced that current board member Martin Coen will take over as CEO as the company enters a new phase of expansion. The change comes as Opus 2 founder and majority shareholder Graham Smith-Bernal transitions to a more creative, consultative role with the company, where he will remain on the board and work closely with Coen on long-term strategy and culture as Executive Chairman. Coen's hiring reflects a commitment at Opus 2 to maintaining excellence in customer service and innovation as the firm scales to meet increasing demand for its legal technology and services.

Before joining the board at Opus 2 in 2019, Coen was CEO of the FinTech firm Dovetail for more than a decade until its 2017 acquisition by Fiserv, where Coen remained as president of enterprise payment solutions. Hired by the VC- and angel-backed Dovetail in 2007, Coen led the company to a market-leading position with financial institutions around the world exceeding 30% CAGR over 10 years.

"I am thrilled to be joining Opus 2 at a time when the company is leading a profound technological shift in the legal industry," said Coen. "When Graham approached me about working with him as CEO, I didn't hesitate. Having worked on the board for 18 months, it was obvious to me that Opus 2 is a very strong, profitable business with a clear vision for the future of legal technology and a vital, customer-focused culture. Graham and I have very similar perspectives on innovation in the legal space, which we view as a journey that must remain focused on people and mindsets. I look forward to working with Graham and the team at Opus 2 as we continue to strengthen our leadership in enabling virtual and hybrid hearings as well as our expansion into new areas to build future legal practices that are more agile, connected and learning organizations."

Coen's career-which includes leadership and board positions in a range of organizations -has consistently focused on delivering business-driven digital transformation to customers in a way that allows them to drive real business value, minimize risk and remain nimble and responsive to change.

"Our success to date has been driven by our people and culture and these remain key as we expand," said Smith-Bernal. "Martin brings a set of skills and experience that complement my own. We are growing fast, with more than 180 full-time employees worldwide, and the legal market is increasingly global. In the midst of dramatic, technology-focused changes in the practice of law, Martin understands that it's crucial to stay close to the communities we serve, to partner closely with our clients, and to scale in a way that ensures we continue to deliver market leading services."

About Opus 2

Opus 2 provides game-changing, cloud-based legal technology and services to connect people, case information, analysis and data throughout the lifecycle of a dispute. Our secure platform, tailor-made for lawyers, provides a connected and flexible way of working. Case teams and clients can log in to access a shared, centralized set of documents and collaborate from anywhere in the world and at any time, enabling seamless and meaningful communication and interactions. Combined with our services expertise, we deliver electronic trials and hearings worldwide.

