13.01.2021
Interdependence Public Relations: Goodyear Officially Gives Anyone The Opportunity to Experience Ultra-High Performance Eagle F1 SuperCar 3 Tires On Real Supercars In New Partnership With Xtreme Xperience

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company signs on as an official partner to provide tires to Xtreme Xperience's world class fleet of prestigious supercars for tens of thousands of consumers to drive at racetracks across the U.S.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Xtreme Xperience, a company that operates a fleet of more than 50 exotics, muscle cars, and supercars for once-in-a-lifetime driving experiences, announced a strategic relationship today with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, a global leader in performance tires, to fit their supercar fleet with Goodyear's Eagle F1 Supercar 3 lineup.

Hosted at over 30 of the most iconic racetracks across the United States, Xtreme Xperience allows guests to drive or ride a selection of the world's top supercars. Since 2012, more than 250,000 people from all walks of life have throttled up their adrenaline with Xtreme Xperience, safely hitting triple-digit speeds and learning the basics of racetrack driving from Xtreme Xperience's team of professional racing instructors.

Goodyear will provide tires for each of Xtreme Xperience's Ferrari 488 GTBs, McLaren 570Ss, Porsche 911 GT3s, Nissan GT-Rs, Dodge Challenger Hellcats, and Dodge Charger Hellcats in their arrive-and-drive fleet. "Tires can take your experience in a supercar from good to amazing," said Adam Olalde, Xtreme Xperience Founder & CEO, "In partnering with Goodyear, we know having their race-inspired Supercar 3 tires on our supercars will ensure our customers enjoy all of the world-class performance the vehicles have to offer and provide thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime driving experiences."


Goodyear has long been making some of the best tires in the industry and has a deep relationship with performance driving and motorsports. Xtreme Xperience's multi-location, consumer-friendly arrive and drive program will introduce tens of thousands of car enthusiasts to the Goodyear brand in a highly organic, engaging and memorable way.

"We're on a mission to put ANYONE in the driver's seat of their dream car," said CMO Joe Moore. "Many of our guests are checking this experience off a bucket list and have no prior experience. Having the right tire is key to having the absolute best experience and getting the most out of a supercar when reaching high speeds, braking hard, or hitting an apex. Our partnership with Goodyear is the best option for fulfilling our mission."

To explore supercar driving experiences and find a location to test out Goodyear's latest performance tires in a Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren, Nissan GT-R, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, or Dodge Charger Hellcat, visit thextremexperience.com.

For more information about Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company's premium & performance tire offerings, visit goodyear.com.

About Xtreme Xperience

Xtreme Xperience is the leader in high-performance racetrack driving experiences. Since 2012 Xtreme Xperience has turned over 250,000 car enthusiasts' and thrill-seekers' dreams into reality by making the most coveted exotics, muscle cars, and supercars accessible to everyone, hosting the safest, most exhilarating, and educational arrive and drive racetrack experiences. To find your drive today, visit thextremexperience.com.

Contact:

Kate Stuard
kstuard@interdependence.com

SOURCE: Xtreme Xperience



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624072/Goodyear-Officially-Gives-Anyone-The-Opportunity-to-Experience-Ultra-High-Performance-Eagle-F1-SuperCar-3-Tires-On-Real-Supercars-In-New-Partnership-With-Xtreme-Xperience

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
