DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Provides Business Update and Outlook

BECOMING A GLOBAL PROVIDER OF CRYPTO TRADING AND EDUCATION TOOLS

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to share an update about the accomplishments in the last 4 months of 2020 and the outlook for the year ahead.

A summary of the significant achievements since September 1, 2020 includes:

Sep '20 - Completion of Acquisition of DataNavee

Oct '20 - Completion of Funding

Dec '20 - Conversion of 100% of the $1,040,000 of 12% p.a. Debenture to shares

Dec '20 - Acquisition of Darwin Ecosystems Assets

Dec '20 - Launch of Crypto Trading App Trials

Dec '20 - Additional funding through conversion of Warrants by investors

Dec '20 - Launch of Projected Personality Interpreter ("PPI") for evaluation of potential recruits and existing staff of police and security forces

Jan '21 - Launch of first channel partner for PPI

DigiMax is pleased to have taken all of the above actions to improve the company balance sheet both through debt reduction, and the raising of cash to set the stage for dramatic revenue and EBITDA growth in the coming year.

As a result, during 2021, DigiMax shareholders should expect to see substantial revenue growth from initiatives already disclosed, plus new activities from the DataNavee AI platform not yet announced. The milestones already disclosed include:

Launch of Crypto Trading App to general public offered as a SaaS model

Partnering with one or more funds for use of the Trading App

Expansion of number of police and security forces using the PPI App

Continued growth of all of the above

Updated branding and global expansion

Expansion of PPI into additional industries

Expansion of crypto trading tools offered via SaaS

Introduction of additional AI revenue generating sources

It should be noted that the development work for the items already announced has largely been completed meaning that the revenues generated will operate at very high gross margins.

Crypto Trading

Trials of the Crypto Trading App were very successful from a technical perspective and user interface improvements are being made currently from suggestions received throughout the trials. The Company is striving to release its trading App to the public in early Q1 of 2021.

With the continual growing interest in holding crypto currency as a portion of a conventional portfolio, together with the lack of knowledge most investors have, DataNavee believes that it can attract thousands of investors worldwide to both the SaaS based trading App, and to crypto-education tools that will assist the estimated 90%-plus of the investing public that would like to trade or invest in Crypto but who have no experience in doing so. The Company believes there is a massive untapped market looking for both the learning tools and the trading tools that DigiMax can provide.

Human Resource Analytics

With respect to the Projected Personality Interpreter ("PPI"), the Company is seeking to become a leader in the AI-driven Human Resource analytics market.

According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global HR analytics market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hr-analytics-market

HR analytics involves business analytics and data mining solutions, which examines data created from various HR activities such as employee acquisition, attendance, performance management, engagement, training, and compensation. The HR analytics helps in increasing the productivity of HR functions by predicting important parameters such as performance, retention, and recruitment with the help of data generated. All these factors are contributing to the market growth.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. DigiMax Capital Corp is an 'Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta.

DigiMax has expanded its financial services base to utilize Predictive Analytics powered by Artificial Intelligence both for its own initiatives, and to provide such expertise to both corporations and individuals through a series of SaaS-based Applications currently being introduced into the marketplace.

Contacts DigiMax:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax-global.com

Edward Murphy

Chairman

416-720-0456

emurphy@digimax-global.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding a second closing.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: shareholders approving the change of name to DigiMax, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

