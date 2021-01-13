Highlights:

Initial surface sampling and prospecting programs were completed in November 2020. This work identified numerous gold-bearing and gold/silver-bearing quartz vein systems on the Gold Rush property.

Best gold result was from a grab sample of 59.2 g/t from a brittle ductile shear at the DeSantis prospect.

Best gold results from other prospects were 27.3 g/t @ North Shaft, 11.2 g/t @ North Vein, 8.41g/t @ DC, 6.45 g/t @ Leduc, 5.06 g/t at Staten, and 3.54g/t @ Leduc.

The quartz vein systems in general show a 5:1 Ag to Au ratio with the best silver result coming from the North Shaft prospect @ >100 g/t.

Close spaced (50m) airborne magnetic survey conducted by a drone, used to aid the prospecting and understanding of the geology, highlights the structural framework of the property.

Line cutting and IP and CSAMT geophysical surveys are ongoing in preparation for an initial drill program scheduled to begin this quarter, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this exploration update from its Gold Rush project in the Timmins region of Ontario.

Assays have been received from our sampling program conducted in the third and fourth quarters of 2020. A total of 234 samples were taken of which 34 samples returned results in excess of 1 g/t of Au. The highlight of the program was in a sample from the DeSantis prospect which returned a result of 59.2 g/t Au and 41.7 g/t Ag and a sample from the North Shaft prospect of 27.3 g/t Au and in excess of 100 g/t Ag.

Buddy Doyle, President of Sanatana comments, "It is remarkable that with less than 10% of the Gold Rush property exposed in outcrop, eight prospective gold and gold/silver quartz vein systems have been located and sampled. We look forward to our initial drill program that will test a number of these prospects. We expect to generate other geophysical drill targets once full results are received from our ongoing IP and CSAMT surveys."

Table 1 lists all the assays greater than 1 g/t Au from the sampling program.

Table 1 > 1 g/t Gold Results (34 samples)

In descending order with corresponding silver results, prospecting phase Gold Rush property from a total of 234 samples.

Sample No. Prospect Name Gold Result g/t Silver Result g/t 21501 DeSantis 59.2 41.7 579964 North Shaft 27.3 >100 579868 North Vein 11.2 50.1 579966 North Shaft 8.88 38.0 579909 DC 8.4 1.34 579877 North Vein 6.9 27.1 579976 DeSantis S 6.45 Assay awaited E589254 Staten 5.06 Not assayed 579967 North Shaft 4.93 12.0 579879 North Vein 4.5 15.1 E589253 Staten 4.01 Not Assayed 579968 North Shaft 3.85 20.8 21540 Leduc 3.54 11.6 579859 North Shaft 3.29 16.9 579990 DeSantis 3.17 Assay awaited 579982 DeSantis S 2.91 Assay awaited 21527 Leduc 2.81 0.66 579965 North Shaft 2.64 15.9 579944 Staten 2.57 53.8 579947 Staten 2.25 4.15 579983 DeSantis S 1.99 Assay awaited 579961 North Shaft 1.92 9.51 E589252 Staten 1.69 Not assayed 21585 North Vein 1.67 Assay awaited 579876 North Vein 1.6 4.64 E589258 North Vein 1.59 Not assayed E589257 North Shaft 1.27 Not assayed 578886 Desantis S 1.18 Assay awaited 579867 North Shaft 1.17 5.67 579872 North Vein 1.07 1.09 579897 DC 1.06 3.12 21528 Leduc 1.04 0.66 E589251 Staten 1.03 Not assayed 579896 DC 1.00 Assay awaited

The samples were collected from quartz veins, sulphide-bearing rocks and the wall rocks around the prospects on the Gold Rush property. The samples were sent using a chain of custody to Actlabs, Timmins where they after preparation, undertook total digestion using a four-acid attack. Gold was determine using a fire assay with AAS finish. Multi-element ICPMS was used for 56 other elements including silver. Internal laboratory standards were applied and were compliant. The samples showing, "not assayed", for silver were submitted for gold only at the Thunder Bay ALS laboratory using fire assay. The reader should be made aware that grab samples do not necessarily translate to grade and resources and here they are being primarily used to characterize and prioritize, and to demonstrate if the system contains gold.

The focus of this program was to locate, characterize and prioritize the numerous quartz vein systems on the property. At each occurrence, approximately 12 grab samples were taken, primarily quartz veins with sulphides that looked most likely to contain gold. Samples were also taken of the wall rock, especially if it was altered.

In addition to gold, many of the samples are also assayed for silver. The highest grade silver result was from the North Shaft prospect which assayed over the upper detection limit of 100g/t Ag from a sample that also returned a result of 27.3 g/t Au. A sample taken at the Staten prospect assayed 53.4 g/t Ag and 2.57 g/t Au. The gold-bearing veins on the Gold Rush project show elevated bismuth, molybdenum, tellurium and DeSantis and Staten also have significant copper. Leduc appears to be less silver rich. There is notably low arsenic and antimony.

Figure 1 Gold and Gold/Silver Bearing Quartz Veins





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/71920_43b3f7f044b41a4d_002full.jpg

Figure 1 shows the location of these prospects. The North Shaft, North Vein, Staten, DC1, DeSantis, DeSantis South and Leduc veins have proven to be gold-bearing systems. The Martel and Di Paulo sphalerite-bearing quartz vein systems returned above 1% zinc values. The elemental zonations we are seeing in the Gold Rush quartz vein systems are interesting; they might be showing temperature and/or pressure differential in these systems with the zinc showings being more distal and those with high copper being closer to the heat source.

At present, field crews are cutting line grids so that ground-based geophysical surveys can be conducted. An IP/Resistivity and a CSAMT survey have been completed over the North Vein and North Shaft prospect and the results of these will be reported once final interpretation is complete.

A winter drill program is planned, targeting the gold bearing vein systems as well as testing the geophysical targets that will be generated our geophysical program.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Kevin Kivi P.Geo. Mr. Kivi is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: STA).

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Peter Miles" ______________



Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

