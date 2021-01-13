Pursuit of Novel Plant-based Enzymes for Skincare Industry Broaden Horizon for Companies in Bromelain Market: TMR

- Massive commercial significance of enzyme-based ingredients notably for meeting cosmetics and dietary supplement needs play role in shaping avenues for players in bromelain market, valuation to cross US$1.1 bn by 2030

- R&D in harnessing therapeutic properties of bromelain to help stakeholders see niche areas cropping up in pharmaceutical sector, especially in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based protein digesting enzymes such as bromelain have wide commercial value in the dietary supplements and cosmetics industries. Skincare product manufacturers world over have been exhibiting interest in bromelain market to expand their portfolios of products containing plant-based ingredients. A growing body of scientific studies have reiterated the numerous therapeutic benefits of bromelain, notably its antiedematous, anti-inflammatory, antithrombotic, and proteolytic activities. This opens the bromelain market to some of the most attractive opportunities among companies in the pharmaceutical and the dietary supplements industries. Together with the scientific basis of the therapeutic benefits, bromelain-based products are also thriving in demand on back of regulatory approvals.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Bromelain Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

The focus on clean labelling ingredients among food brands is another area of interest for players in the bromelain market. Research on using bromelain as biocatalyst is another key avenue. The various lucrative avenues will help the bromelain market to exceed valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn by 2030. During 2020 - 2030, the revenue is expected to increase at CAGR of 4.5%.

Key Findings of Bromelain Market

Utilization Therapeutic Properties of Bromelain Expand Revenue Potential

The healthcare industry has seen incredible opportunity in bromelain, on back of utilization of analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Backed by results of in vivo and in vitro studies, the bromelain market is seeing rising R&D investments on harnessing these properties. Thus, a number of formulations using this pineapple-derived enzyme has come to the fore for treating symptoms of osteoarthritis and cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease (heart attacks), cerebrovascular disease (stroke), rheumatic heart disease, and hypertension. Ongoing studies also focus also on utilizing the effect of bromelain on diarrhea and blood coagulation. Another area of research is oncology.

Request Brochure of Bromelain Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Bromelain to See Vast Avenue in Cosmetic Sector

Players in the bromelain market are seeing vast revenue stream in the cosmetics industry. A variety of skincare products has been utilizing the antimicrobial benefits of bromelain in the cosmetic sector. Recent years have seen the growing unveiling of launch of pineapple enzyme-based skincare products. Growing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic ingredients in skincare products will help open up new avenues.

Expanding Chemistry of Catalysts Fuels Rapid Evolution

The rise in interest in catalyst chemistries for the production of fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals has also spurred the utilization rate of bromelain. The bromelain market is witnessing value-grab opportunity from the widespread use of biocatalysts in various intermediate chemical processes.

Purchase the Bromelain Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Bromelain Market: Key Growth Dynamics and Avenues

Rise in research in chronic disease management propel growth avenues in the bromelain market.

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a key trend fueling such research.

Advent of new technologies for commercial utilization of plant-based enzymes a key trend.

Strides in food and beverages industry to help spur sales in the bromelain market.

Expanding opportunities in dietary food supplements industry will also expand the horizon of stakeholders in the bromelain market.

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Bromelain Market: Competitive Dynamics

There is a fair degree of fragmentation in overall shares in the bromelain market.

Top players use the strategies of constant product launches, and are engaging in acquisition and collaborative agreement to consolidate their shares during the forecast period.

Top players include Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Challenge Bioproducts Co., Ltd., Enzybel International S.A, and Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Medical Foods Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-foods-market.html

Osteoarthritis Drugs Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/osteoarthritis-drugs-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/bromelain-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg