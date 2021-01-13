Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.01.2021
Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy to Offer New Musculoskeletal Certification

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy announced today the availability of its new POCUS Musculoskeletal (MSK) Certification for healthcare professionals utilizing ultrasound in physical therapy, physiatry, athletic training, sports medicine, and orthopedics, among others. The POCUS MSK certification allows a new measure of proficiency, raising the standard of musculoskeletal ultrasound imaging by testing on best practices for practical application.

MSK ultrasounds are powerful screening tools used to examine muscles, joints, ligaments, tendons and soft tissues of the body and can help medical professionals determine the nature of an injury and inform treatment. Through independent, third-party certification, MSK providers will be able to provide proof of their knowledge, skills, and abilities in delivering ultrasound at the point-of-care, offering new opportunities to grow their career, increase their visibility and credibility in the field, and ultimately enhance patient safety.

"As a Doctor of Physical Therapy who utilizes high-resolution ultrasound in my daily clinical practice, I am extremely protective of my profession's credible use of this imaging tool," said Gregory Fitz, PT, DPT, RMSK of EchoHealth Musculoskeletal Imaging. "There are few quality and relevant venues for learning MSKUS in physical therapy. As a pioneer recipient of the MSK certification, I am a strong early advocate of demonstrating evidentiary knowledge through certification like those at the POCUS Certification Academy."

The POCUS Certification Academy is a Council within Inteleos, a non-profit governance and management organization with a mission to deliver rigorous assessments and cultivate a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos also manages two other global medical imaging councils, ARDMS and APCA.

About Inteleos
Inteleos is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement (APCA) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world.

