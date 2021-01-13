RapidAI Receives 2020 Global Company of the Year Award From Frost & Sullivan for its AI-Powered Stroke Imaging and Diagnosis Technologies

RapidAI's products empower physicians with accurate information to make the right decision at the right time, leading to improved patient outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global AI-based stroke imaging and diagnosis market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes RapidAI with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. Its innovative and clinically-validated Rapid platform leverages AI to support almost all phases of stroke imaging workflow, from initial interpretation to final reporting. RapidAI products help perform the early identification of stroke and aneurysm using software such as Rapid ICH, Rapid ASPECTS, Rapid CTA, Rapid LVO, Rapid CTP, Rapid MRI and SurgicalPreview, to expedite treatment.

Rapid ICH uses AI to quickly triage NCCT scans to identify suspected intracranial hemorrhages (ICH). Rapid ASPECTS uses machine learning algorithms to automatically identify regions of the brain and generate scores to help physicians quickly assess patient eligibility for thrombectomy. Rapid CTA and Rapid LVO help physicians quickly identify suspected large vessel occlusions (LVOs) by automatically processing CT scans and delivering clear, easy-to-interpret CT angiography images. Rapid CTP enables physicians to assess salvageable brain tissue through the delivery of quantified and color-coded CT perfusions maps that identify brain regions with reduced cerebral blood flow, volume, density, and transit time. SurgicalPreview provides comprehensive cerebral aneurysm management-automating the workflow from initial assessment to growth monitoring and treatment planning. The Rapid Mobile and Web apps enable streamlined communication and workflow across treatment teams and hospitals for faster treatment and transfer decisions. On top of this RapidAI Insights is a powerful analytics solution that provides metrics to help hospital sites and systems deliver standardized care and make more informed business decisions.

"RapidAI has a footprint across 1,600 hospitals in more than 60 countries. In addition to a global distribution network, the company leverages partnerships with various healthcare technology leaders such as Siemens Heathineers, Samsung Neurologica, Mobile Heartbeat, and Halo Health to grow its customer base and improve brand loyalty," said Parth Shah, Senior Research Analyst. "The company's products make hospitals more responsive while enabling better transfer decisions for patients. As a result, RapidAI not only saves time and costs but improves long-term outcomes by enabling faster stroke interventions."

RapidAI can be integrated with almost every CT and MRI manufacturer model and make. Its workflow implementation requires minimal effort, while its software platform is fully automated and works on a single virtual or physical server within the hospital firewall. The RapidAI team configures the server using remote access via a Site2Site VPN tunnel, client-based VPN connection, or portal-based connection. RapidAI's installation and implementation teams also work with the client's IT team to schedule and optimize upgrades.

"The company's Rapid Web App extends access into yet another user environment, offering stroke team members a convenient way to view real-time browser notifications regarding new cases and enable workflow communications via a desktop or laptop. The Rapid Mobile App is another useful tool that provides anytime-anywhere alerts and access to RapidAI results," noted Shah. "Overall, the company's relentless focus on innovation and strategic technological acquisitions enables the development of new capabilities that will drive continuing growth and improve vascular care globally."

About RapidAI

RapidAI is the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke. Based on intelligence gained from over 1,000,000 scans, from more than 1,600 hospitals in over 60 countries, the Rapid platform uses artificial intelligence to create high quality, advanced images from non-contrast CT, CT angiography, CT perfusion, and MRI diffusion and perfusion scans. The Rapid imaging platform includes Rapid ICH, Rapid ASPECTS, Rapid CTA, Rapid LVO, Rapid CTP, and Rapid MRI. RapidAI also offers SurgicalPreview, a comprehensive aneurysm management platform.

RapidAI empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate diagnostic and treatment decisions for stroke and aneurysm patients using clinically-proven, data-driven technology. With our validated, trusted products developed by medical experts, clinicians worldwide are improving patient care and outcomes every day. For more information, visit RapidAI.com.

