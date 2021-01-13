Quantzig, a premium advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, offers insights into why businesses must incorporate people analytics to tackle challenges emerging from the crisis.

Pandemic-induced challenges and economic uncertainty make long-range workforce planning more complicated, and there couldn't be a better time for businesses to incorporate people analytics into their decision-making process, says an HR analytics expert at Quantzig.

The organization-wide transformations that took shape due to the pandemic will continue through 2021. As employees and organizations adapt to this shift, the human resources teams must reframe their workforce planning processes. To better understand the challenges facing HR thought leaders, we surveyed HR professionals from different industries and identified three top challenges facing human resource managers in the coming year. These challenges include problem-solving and the use of agile approaches to respond to uncertainties, issues around diversity and inclusion initiatives, and developing a people-first approach fueled by data insights.

Quantzig, through its advanced portfolio of advanced people analytics solutions, aims to help human resource teams address these challenges by integrating data with workflows across key HR areas and offering actionable insights that aid workforce planning.

Redefine Hiring Processes and Streamline Diversify and Inclusion Initiative with Analytics

Identifying, attracting, and retaining talent is crucial for business success and growth. However, many businesses today still make decisions based on instinct and intuition, unaware of the potential of analytics. People analytics can help HR leaders unlock the power of data to improve business performance, reduce bias, and enhance employee retention.

