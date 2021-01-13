New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ELVG ) a technology centric global ship management services company is pleased to announce that based on a survey conducted by the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia, it was named as the largest ship manning agent in the Country of Georgia located on the Black Sea between Russia and Turkey. (http://mta.gov.ge/index.php?m=11&news_id=189&year=2020).

The Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia (MTA) is task with the regulatory management of the Georgian maritime sector. The Countries of Georgia and Greece have many years of successful experience in cooperation in the field of seafarers' employment and it should be noted that all 13 crewing companies recognized by the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency are actively cooperating with Greek ship-owners. Georgian seafarers under European ("EU") memorandum are also being promoted by EU member states to be employed on ships sailing under a number of EU country flags.

Elvictor's Crew Manning Office in Georgia has grown quickly and presently supports approximately one thousand (1,000) seafarers available and registered in the National Maritime Registry in Georgia. The Georgian seafarers training and certification systems currently maintains a high reputation among international industry participants and are in demand by ship owners around the world. The Country's exceptional government sponsored cadet program offered by its Batumi State Maritime Academy continues to support this reputation for developing strongly skilled seafarers.

Konstantinos Galanakis, CEO of Elvictor Group stated, "We are very proud of the growth we have witnessed in our Crew Manning Office in Georgia. It showcases the exceptional quality of the seafarers from Georgia coupled with our cutting edge shipping centric technology, experience and expertise that together offers our clients a superior customer experience and product." Mr. Galanakis, further added, "It is Elvictor's mission to develop and support shipowners with a technology centric approach to recruiting, training, maintaining and developing seafarers by utilizing predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and other proprietary internally developed technologies. We believe that we are at the forefront of building a technological ecosystem that will provide unparallel access for improved crew and ship management capabilities."

About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging disruptive technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global ship management and ensures that our clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

