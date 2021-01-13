Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Built In today announced that the company honored Lumotive with inclusion in the 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Lumotive earned a place on the "Best Small Companies to Work For in Seattle" list. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.

Built In's best Places to Work awards honor companies across numerous categories in the 8 largest U.S. technology hubs.

Lumotive recognized for its inclusive, stimulating, and rewarding work environment.







ABOUT LUMOTIVE

Founded in 2018, Lumotive is a leader in solid-state, LiDAR systems, developing high-performance solutions for smartphones, industrial automation, robotics and automotive applications. The Seattle-based company's LiDAR solutions leverage revolutionary beam-steering technology based on patented Liquid Crystal Metasurfaces to deliver an unprecedented combination of high performance (as measured by range, resolution and frame rate) and readiness for mass adoption (measured by cost, reliability and size). Lumotive's random access beam-steering chips enable the industry's first software-defined LiDAR with region-of-interest scanning, object tracking and advanced perception capabilities. Lumotive's investors include Bill Gates. For more information, go to www.lumotive.com or to Twitter @LumotiveLidar.

