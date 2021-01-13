Rubicon Capital Advisors ("Rubicon") is pleased to announce today that Nick Melton has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of North America, based in New York. Mr. Melton will lead Rubicon's strategic advisory, capital markets and principal investment activities across the US and Canada, while closely coordinating with Rubicon's European, Latin American and Asian offices as an integral part of the firm's global investment banking coverage.

"With nine US transactions closed in the last 12 months, the North American market continues to be a key growth area of our business", commented Mr. Conor Kelly, Founding Partner and CEO of Rubicon. "We are excited to have Nick join our growing team and bring his relationships and expertise in the TMT sector and corporate restructuring to build upon our firm's success in renewables and core infrastructure".

Mr. Melton has completed over $400 billion of M&A and restructuring transactions during his 25-year career. He was most recently a Managing Director and Head of Telecommunications Infrastructure Corporate Advisory at Greenhill. Previously, Mr. Melton was a Managing Director of Rothschild, where he led the North American telecom advisory practice for eight years, and a Managing Director and senior member of the technology telecom investment banking group at Lazard, where he spent 13 years.

"My strategy for Rubicon North America is to build on the firm's core strengths while expanding the organization to capture the growing field of opportunity across traditional and next-generation infrastructure sectors", said Mr. Melton. "Using my experience as a sector leader at three global advisory boutiques, I will broaden Rubicon's coverage, product offerings and marketing scope in order to drive our continued growth in these key markets."

Mr. Melton joins Rubicon as the firm completes another successful year in the renewable energy market whereby the firm has sold or raised financing for over 1GW of wind, solar and alternative energy projects spread across North America and Europe. The firm has once again maintained its leading position in the acquisition, refinancing or disposal of core, operating infrastructure transactions.

About Rubicon Capital Advisors

Rubicon is one of the world's leading investment banking firms focused solely on the infrastructure, energy utilities sectors. With seven offices spread across Europe, the Americas and Asia, the firm has a truly global reach. Since inception in 2011, Rubicon has closed on the sale, acquisition or refinancing of over 100 essential infrastructure, energy utilities assets globally with a combined enterprise value in excess of USD $60 billion. The firm is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and its U.S. affiliate is a member of FINRA and SIPCand registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC. Learn more about the firm at: www.rubiconcapitaladvisors.com and by following Rubicon Capital Advisors on LinkedIn.

