Dr. John M. Kennedy Comments on the Positive Role of BREATHE in Promoting Workplace Wellbeing

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Over the past three decades, life and work have been getting increasingly hectic, one sphere affecting the other with often negative consequences. The importance of balancing the two has been highlighted in multiple studies, and modern-day employees are no longer willing to succeed at any cost. Workplace wellbeing has become a focal point for most companies, and the ones that sweep this issue under the rug jeopardize their long-term growth. Prominent cardiologist, author, and speaker Dr. John M. Kennedy comments, "Today's corporate environments are high-pressure places, which has made it essential to prioritize stress management and reduction so as to ensure workers' mental health and wellbeing. While most companies realize the importance of corporate welfare programs, they often overlook initiatives that are simple and easy to implement and can deliver tremendous benefits with little effort. Something as common as work breaks can prove extremely effective, especially when combined with relaxation exercises."

Dr. John M. Kennedy has devoted many years to the study of stress and its impact on cardiovascular health, using his insights to develop BREATHE. This mindful-based stress-reduction technique utilizes guided imagery, controlled breathing, and positive self-talk to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which causes heart rate and blood pressure to fall. One of the greatest advantages of this routine is its flexibility, meaning it can be easily adapted to specific needs. "Research has shown that BREATHE is highly effective at reducing stress in high-pressure work environments, helping users focus, concentrate, relax, and perform at the highest level," Dr. John M. Kennedy says. "It has delivered positive outcomes for doctors, nurses, teachers, first responders, employees in Fortune 500 companies, students, and elite athletes, each group reporting a significant decrease in stress levels. I recommend that enterprises encourage work breaks incorporating the program, making these sessions a building block of their workplace wellbeing strategy."

Stress is one of the main contributors to heart disease, which remains the number one cause of death in the United States. Through lost productivity and healthcare expenses, cardiovascular problems also cost the US economy more than $200 billion a year, which indicates that promoting workplace wellbeing is in the best interests of all corporations, Dr. John M. Kennedy notes. According to Dr. Amanda Allisey, a senior lecturer and researcher in Deakin Business School's Department of Management, employers have come to recognize the impact mental health and wellbeing in the workplace have on corporate success. 'When employees enjoy a happy, healthy work environment, you start seeing exciting innovations in business. It's the difference between an organization that's simply functioning and an organization that's capable of making huge leaps. It really comes down to the people who are working within it.'

Dr. John M. Kennedy has dedicated 25 years to preventative and interventional cardiology, currently bringing his expertise to bear as medical director of preventive cardiology and wellness at Marina Del Rey Hospital in California. Alongside his clinical work, he has done extensive research on stress and its effects on cardiovascular health, using his insights to author two books (The Heart Health Bible and The 15 Minute Heart Cure) and create BREATHE, a natural stress reduction technique. Dr. John M. Kennedy is also professionally affiliated with Kindred Health Care South Bay (Gardena, CA), Providence Little Company of Mary (Torrance, CA), and Memorial Hospital of Gardena (Gardena, CA).

John Kennedy, MD - Renowned Cardiologist, Author & Speaker: http://johnkennedymdnews.com

Breathe With Dr. Kennedy: https://breathewithdrkennedy.com

Dr. John M. Kennedy Reviews the Beneficial Impact of BREATHE on Setting and Achieving Business Goals: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dr-john-m-kennedy-reviews-035500879.html

Dr. John M. Kennedy Reviews the Effect of Most Common Stressors on Health: https://nyheadline.com/press/dr-john-m-kennedy-reviews-the-effect-of-most-common-stressors-on-health/27999

