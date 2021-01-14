Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Sarosh Nanavati to its Board of Directors, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Nanavati is an experienced capital markets professional with over 30 years in the financial sector, at a variety of firms including UBS Global Asset Management, Sun Life of Canada, HSBC, Scheer Rowlett & Associates, Wellington West Capital Markets and UBS Securities. He has held a number of diverse and challenging positions including Equity Portfolio Manager, Board Member, Equity Research Analyst, Institutional Equity Salesperson, and Commercial & Corporate Lender.

Mr. Nanavati currently sits on two not-for-profit boards, acting as Chair of the Governance Nomination & Human Resources Committee and as a member of the Finance, Audit & Risk Management Committee. Through his consulting firm ESG Performance Partners, Mr. Nanavati currently provides ESG consulting services to both private and publicly-listed Canadian companies.

Mr. Nanavati received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and earned his MBA at the Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia. He is a CFA charterholder, and additionally holds the ICD.D designation. Mr. Nanavati resides in Oakville, Ontario.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is a technologically driven and innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

