

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was up 1.5 percent on month in November, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 854.8 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 6.2 percent following the 17.1 percent spike in October.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders were down 11.3 percent - but that also beat forecasts for a fall of 15.4 percent following the 2.8 percent gain in the previous month.



The forecast for core machine orders in the fourth quarter of 2020 suggests a decline of 1.9 percent on quarter and 13.2 percent on year.



