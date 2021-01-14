Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, and LIGR Live Graphic Systems, a leader in cloud broadcast graphics for sports leagues and broadcasters of all levels, today announced a new partnership to deliver rich statistical broadcast graphics for sports leagues and broadcasters looking to streamline production costs while maintaining professional standards and commercial integrations.

The official partnership highlights more than three years of cooperative projects between Stats Perform and LIGR, including customers like Gravity Media, Cricket Australia, Football NSW, and Queensland Rugby League. The partnership brings together Stats Perform's industry-leading event and tracking data and deep storytelling expertise with LIGR's best-in-breed live sports broadcast graphics platform, including access to LIGR's out-of-the-box professional graphics templates and their industry-leading sponsorship modules for easy upload, display and reporting of commercial in-game inventory. Joint customers can also use LIGR's automatic graphics mode, which uses Stats Perform's data to completely automate an entire game's broadcast graphics, removing the requirement for a traditional broadcast graphics operator, all rendering in the cloud, and optimal for a large volume of remote productions.

Luke McCoy, LIGR's Co-founder and CEO said, "With Stats Perform's world-class data and advanced storytelling resources, sports broadcasters and leagues will be able to utilise LIGR's platform to produce large volumes of data-enriched broadcast experiences with world-class graphics in a streamlined, cost-efficient production workflow. This next generation workflow is self-serve, in the cloud, out-of-the-box, and up and running in minutes, even for the most unskilled user. This is extremely exciting for sports leagues and broadcasters who have struggled to produce professional broadcasts with real-time data integrations under limited budgets, away from traditional broadcasting solutions. Now more than ever, cloud-based and automated, data-driven workflows will be a key driver for the sports and broadcast industry to move forward while live sports content is still king."

LIGR is part of Stats Perform's Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN) which combines Stats Perform's leading sports intelligence offerings (data, insights, analytics, machine learning, computer vision and AI), with top partners to develop complementary solutions that support joint customers and the sports market. Together, Stats Perform and LIGR will leverage new and existing relationships to offer a streamlined, cost-efficient and sustainable sports graphics package for providers.

Stats Perform Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels Wayne Ford said, "Sports broadcasts today rely on slick, fast, informative graphics that drive the game's narrative, while breaking down vast data points and analytics in a visually appealing way that fans can digest. LIGR's intelligent, out-of-the-box broadcast graphic tools integrate Stats Perform's advanced event and tracking data to deliver a sleek, easy-to-use tool, that also makes overlaying advertising easy, generating new sponsorship revenue for our customers. We are excited to be working with LIGR to offer new tools to power any broadcast."

About LIGR

LIGR is a new generation of live graphics and broadcast platform that offers TV-quality sports graphics with no need for hardware, designers, skilled graphics operators, or developers. And because our solution is out-of-the box, we get you up and running in minutes.

Since 2016, we've been offering live graphics solutions to sporting organisations and the production companies that serve them. We've helped these companies dramatically improve the quality of their live streams and monetise through powerful in-stream advertising. For one live game or thousands. Simultaneously and across entire seasons. Accessible to broadcasts and live streams of all budgets.

Since inception, we've produced graphics for over 10,000 sports games-automatically-across the globe with over 1,000 sponsor adsets uploaded into our platform. We've saved over 100,000 hours of graphics operation, design and development. That's the equivalent of more than $20 million saved and over $1 million in sponsorship money activated.

Register for LIGR at www.ligrsystems.com and subscribe to our blog at blog.ligrsystems.com

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005958/en/

Contacts:

Stats Perform Contacts:

Reed Findlay, Stats Perform Corporate Communications Manager

media.relations@statsperform.com +1 847-583-2642

Sarah Butler, Stats Perform PR Manager

Sarah.butler@statsperform.com +44 07432631237