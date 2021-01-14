Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.01.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis hat das "heiße Zeug": 2. Stufe bei Cannabis-Rakete gezündet
14.01.2021
Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 13

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 21stJanuary 2021

Announcement Date: 14/01/2021

Ex Date: 21/01/2021

Record Date: 22/01/2021

Payment Date: 04/02/2021

FundsISIN CodeCurrencyRate
Tabula European PERFORMANCE CREDIT UCITS ETF C Distributing ClassIE00BF2T2N67GBP2.3398
Tabula European PERFORMANCE CREDIT UCITS ETF G Distributing ClassIE00BG0J8L59EUR2.4314
TABULA EUROPEAN ITRAXX IG BOND UCITS ETF G Distributing ClassIE00BL6XZW69EUR0.1473
