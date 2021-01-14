Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration
London, January 13
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 21stJanuary 2021
Announcement Date: 14/01/2021
Ex Date: 21/01/2021
Record Date: 22/01/2021
Payment Date: 04/02/2021
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Tabula European PERFORMANCE CREDIT UCITS ETF C Distributing Class
|IE00BF2T2N67
|GBP
|2.3398
|Tabula European PERFORMANCE CREDIT UCITS ETF G Distributing Class
|IE00BG0J8L59
|EUR
|2.4314
|TABULA EUROPEAN ITRAXX IG BOND UCITS ETF G Distributing Class
|IE00BL6XZW69
|EUR
|0.1473
